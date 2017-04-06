Sapho will soon launch a Microsoft Teams bot, the company has informed VentureBeat.

Due out next week, Sapho bot for Microsoft Teams will combine multiple software systems into a single bot then provides actionable insights that can be completed with the tap of a button. Custom settings means you can create alerts when those systems detect a significant event like too many Salesforce customer tickets or a big deal just got signed.

“We sit inside our customers infrastructure and we integrate into all their different systems of record whether that’s a JD Edwards or an SAP or an Oracle ABS or IBM Domino or Salesforce, we make it easy for people to build an event on top of that,” Sapho cofounder Fouad ElNaggar told VentureBeat in a phone interview. “Then a notification goes out and they can do tasks like approve PTO or look at how sales people are doing against quota or sign a contract. All these different workflows, we unbundle them from these big monolithic systems of record and bring that to the end user.”

The company unveiled its service that it calls microapps solution for chat platforms like Slack last June.

Since its launch, Sapho has been integrated with 60 different legacy enterprise software systems from SAP, Oracle, IBM Domino, and various cloud products. By bringing tasks and multiple enterprise systems into a single chat window, Sapho aims to provide a simple and familiar environment for work.

It’s also to provide a service people find practical value in every day.

“For us, if people aren’t using the micro apps on a daily basis, we haven’t done our jobs,” ElNaggar said.

Sapho bot will join roughly about two dozen bots that launched last month when Microsoft Teams became publicly available for Mac, PC, iOS and Android devices.

Cofounders ElNaggar and Peter Yared left CBS Interactive in 2014 to create Sapho. Sapho completed a $9.5 million series A round last January and has raised $13.5 million.