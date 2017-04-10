Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. Adidas Women

adidas Studio LDN is a hangout space for workout warriors.

We’re bringing you the best fitness classes, adidas Runners sessions, product testing and nutritional workshops.

Available on Messenger

4. Chatty

Chatty is a chat service that you can enjoy communicating with unknown someone in the world safely. You can start using it by simply sending a message to Chatty from Messenger. Use it to brush up your foreign language skills or just as pastime!

Available on Messenger

3. Chillin’

Chilln’ is a music bot for Discord with clear audio and high uptime. Do c!cmds for a list of all of Chilln’s commands. There is more than just mucic commands and more to come.

Available on Discord

2. Instant Translator

Instant Translator is a Facebook bot that supports 10 languages. Currently its the biggest translation bot on Facebook

Available on Messenger, Viber

1. Vexera

Vexera is a multipurpose discord bot, which aims to provide music, moderation, and other fun/misc commands.

Available on Discord

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period April 3 – April 9, 2017.