Microsoft today announced that it has acquired the team behind Deis — which offers tools and services for working with applications packed up inside containers, many of which can run on a single physical server — from Engine Yard.

In 2015 Engine Yard, a company that offers a platform as a service (PaaS) developers can use to build and run applications, acquired OpDemand, the startup through which the Deis open source software tools were first developed. Now the team is moving on to Microsoft. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“We expect Deis’ technology to make it even easier for customers to work with our existing container portfolio including Linux and Windows Server Containers, Hyper-V Containers and Azure Container Service, no matter what tools they choose to use,” Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise Group, wrote in a blog post.

Engine Yard, which was founded in 2006, hasn’t announced much since the OpDemand acquisition. Microsoft, meanwhile, has been focusing on supporting open source tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, and Apache Mesos in order to encourage further cloud adoption, even when developers aren’t using Microsoft’s Windows Server operating system. Kubernetes, a container orchestration tool, is Deis’ primary focus.

“Deis gives developers the means to vastly improve application agility, efficiency and reliability through their Kubernetes container management technologies,” Guthrie wrote.

This acquisition comes a few months after public cloud market leader Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced Blox open source container-management tools, which are designed to work with AWS’ EC2 Container Service (ECS) for hosting container-based applications.

Google initiated the Kubernetes project in 2014. The Google Cloud Platform offers the Google Container Engine (GKE) based on Kubernetes. Last year Microsoft hired Kubernetes cofounder Brendan Burns from Google.