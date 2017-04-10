New Company Innovating How Parents Find, Schedule and Experience Childcare

SitterFriends announced today that entrepreneur Prem Jain has joined the soon to launch new company, as Investor and Advisor. Jain, formerly of Cisco, is well known for his many contributions in the semiconductor, networking and computer industries. He has helped build and scale four famous startups: Crescendo Communication, Andiamo Systems, Nuova Systems and most recently Insieme Networks, generating many billions of dollars in yearly revenue.

“We are extremely excited to have Prem onboard as our investor and advisor. His expertise and wealth of knowledge in running startups is going to be extremely valuable for us as we deploy and scale,” said Fahad Jalal, CEO and Founder of SitterFriends.

“I have a great working relationship with Fahad and SitterFriends’ team and I’m confident in their ability to bring this product to market smoothly and efficiently. I have worked with them previously while with another company, and their designed solution helped us significantly accelerate our go-to market,” said Jain.

SitterFriends, launching in June, aims to bring innovation to childcare, allowing parents to find help that is trustworthy, and affordable but also quickly accessible. A groundbreaking product in the childcare space, SitterFriends will allow parents to find their perfect match in a nanny but also feel at ease throughout the entire experience.

“As a grandfather of three children, childcare is something very dear to my heart. This industry feels like it is stuck in the 90’s. It needs innovation. Listing and matching supply with demand is not enough. SitterFriends team has an innovative product pipeline, which will help address all the big problems in childcare and I am excited about SitterFriends’ official launch,” remarked Jain.

