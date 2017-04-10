Lyft is adding The Weather Channel to its growing list of third-party app integrations. You can now request a ride through the weather app, but initially only if you’re using a Samsung device. This integration syncs your calendar with the forecasts based on where you are to help make an informed decision on how to get to your next appointment — if it’s raining, you might want to use Lyft instead of walking, for example.

This partnership is through Samsung’s “Made for Samsung Developer Program,” which launched last year. The Weather Channel already has a tie-in with the phone maker with a special app exclusive to devices like the Galaxy S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, and likely the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Image Credit: The Weather Channel

Lyft has enabled third-party ride requests since at least November, and the tie-in with The Weather Channel and Samsung is perhaps a creative one. While it might not be that exciting to have Lyft embedded into The Weather Channel’s native app, the direct integration with the Samsung device is unique, opening up a more seamless connection with the operating system and the calendar.

When enabled, The Weather Channel app will not only tell you the day’s weather, but also events you have scheduled. And should inclement weather be in the forecast, it will offer an option to request a Lyft. Tapping on the button will open up the Lyft app — so you’ll need to have it installed. Sadly, it’s not really a native integration.

Because this feature is currently available only to Samsung device owners, those on an iPhone or even any other Android device will not be able to take advantage of this. However, a Lyft spokesperson said that Samsung is just a start. Pairing with one of the world’s largest Android phone makers gives the ride-hailing service greater reach, although it’s unclear how many people are using The Weather Channel’s existing service.

This is all about giving riders a choice. Some people might simply opt to look out the window and making a call as to whether they’ll need Lyft. It’s about providing the flexibility in how you want to manage your day.