Beamery, which provides software to help companies better target their hiring process, announced today a new round of $5 million, led by Index Ventures.

The London-based startup combines elements of customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, and artificial intelligence (AI) to “treat candidates like customers,” according to Beamery’s website. “Think of it like Salesforce and Marketo for recruitment,” wrote Beamery’s CEO, Abakar Saidov, in an email to VentureBeat.

According to the chief executive, traditional recruiting is based on creating open roles in an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and trying to fill these with active candidates that apply. “When roles become urgent, companies pay for ads and agencies to fill them faster,” wrote Saidov. “Every new role, you start again. There is no visibility into the future, no sustainable strategy other than reacting to the needs of the business.”

Beamery claims to have more than 50 customers, including Facebook, VMware, Criteo, GitHub, and Dropbox. The subscription-based pricing varies according to business footprint, functionality, and usage.

Although traditional job search websites like LinkedIn and Glassdoor are key players in this sector, Saidov views Avature and SmashFly as direct competitors.

New investor Local Globe, as well as existing investors Edenred Capital Partners and GP Ventures joined Index in this round, bringing Beamery’s total raised to $8 million. The cash injection will be used to invest in new technology, hire more engineers, and build out the go-to-market presence in the U.S.

Founded in 2013, Beamery has 25 employees across its London headquarters and offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas.