Dearest cartoon dorks, Time Warner’s Boomerang TV channel now offers a $5 per month streaming service for shows like Bugs Bunny, the Smurfs, and Yogi Bear.

Boomerang’s service launched yesterday in the U.S. on iOS, Android, and the web with just a fraction of the channel’s massive catalog of shows. For now Boomerang says it hosts more than 1,000 episodes on the service, with more shows added weekly.

The streaming service was clearly designed for kids — there’s even a “Grownups” button on the site — but Boomerang’s vintage shows will probably attract a much older group of cartoon diehards. The U.S.-only service arrives as other niche streaming services (like Filmstruck) seek to compete with industry giants Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.