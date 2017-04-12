Microsoft today sent out invitations for a event in New York on May 2 that will focus on creativity and learning. The official hashtag: #MICROSOFTEDU. The event will be livestreamed.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella will be on hand for the event, where the company will unveil new software and hardware. But the company will not be revealing a rumored Surface Pro 5 or Surface Phone, a source familiar with the matter told VentureBeat.

Microsoft has begun rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update, and now the company likely already has a new focus, particularly in the area of Windows. Some media outlets have reported on a new version of Windows called Windows 10 Cloud, and perhaps Microsoft will talk about that for the first time.

Image Credit: Microsoft

In October Microsoft unveiled the Surface Studio all-in-one desktop PC with a high-end adjustable monitor, as well as a revamped Surface Book. And in January Microsoft highlighted new low-end Windows 10 devices from partners Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Now, given the theme of creativity and learning, the company might well be looking to show off even more low-end devices that can work well in the classroom, similar to the low-end Chromebooks that Google’s partners have been delivering. Apple, meanwhile, has been focusing on the iPad in the classroom.

Then again, perhaps there will be word of a fancier Microsoft Surface Book laptop whose screen isn’t detachable.

In the past few years Microsoft, Google, and Apple have all come out with classroom software, and Microsoft could provide updates on the Microsoft Classroom component of Office 365 Education. That would follow January’s introduction of Intune for Education for device management.