In recent years, President Obama was the undisputed Instagram champ among world leaders, with 13.9 million followers. But with Obama shuffling off the stage, which global kingpin reigns supreme on the photo sharing app?

According to a study released today by PR firm Burson-Marsteller, it’s India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 6.8 million followers as of April 1. Finishing a close second, but doing his best to Make Instagram Great Again, is President Donald Trump, with 6.3 million followers. Burson-Marsteller notes that combined, those top two still have fewer followers than Obama.

Pope Francis came in a distant third, just above the official White House Instagram account. The study says that 140 countries now have government officials on Instagram, which claims 600 million users. That’s about 72.5 percent of all 193 United Nations member states.

Beyond the rankings, the study uncovered some rather surprising nuggets.

For instance, despite sitting in the pole position, as of April 1, Modi had posted only 53 photos. Apparently he’s content to leave his fans wanting more of this:

Visited the magnificent Akshardham Temple with PM of #Australia, Mr. @turnbullmalcolm. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

By contrast, Trump has 1,028 posts. He is working hard for his followers, though some of his “photos” are actually just quotes of his tweets:

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Coming on strong, though, is Pope Francis, who only joined Instagram on March 19, 2016. But it’s Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo who is truly on fire, seeing a 673 percent increase in followers over the past year thanks no doubt to money shots like this one:

Other surprises? Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are in the Top 10 despite having, let’s say, complicated relationships with the internet.

Still, for all the followers now drawn to these accounts, they’re going to have a tough time matching the last king of Instagram. I mean, how does one top a photo of Obama looking at Baby Popemobile?