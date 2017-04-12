Company Funded $70 Million to 10 Portfolio Companies in Q1 2017

Leading venture debt provider Trinity Capital Investment (Trinity) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The Company funded an all-time quarterly record of $70 million to 10 portfolio companies across multiple sectors.

“We’re thrilled to report our first quarter performance generated Trinity’s highest quarterly funding in our company’s history and broke numerous other records along the way,” said Steve Brown, Trinity’s Managing Partner. “This represents the largest quarterly deployment for both of our Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) funds and puts us in a good position to have another record year in 2017.”

Q1 2017 Summary

The Company committed $72 million and funded $70 million to companies across multiple industries:

$43 million to companies with consumer products, including Lucid Motors, BaubleBar and Madison Reed.

$18.3 million to software companies, including VidSys, Examity and Saylent Technologies.

$10.75 million of follow-on investments to existing portfolio companies.

“From the very beginning, Trinity understood our business and demonstrated a desire to partner together,” said Daniella Yacobovsky, co-founder of BaubleBar, the one-stop retailer for on-trend fashion jewelry backed by Accel Partners, Aspect Ventures and Greycroft Partners. “The Trinity team managed an efficient process and delivered on all their commitments, while being flexible, respectful and pleasant to work with.”

About Trinity Capital Investment

Trinity Capital Investment (Trinity) is a venture lender and valued partner to fast-growing companies across multiple stages and sectors. Since 2008, Trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs. Providing senior and subordinated venture loans and equipment lease financing solutions, Trinity Capital Investment is the partner of choice for venture-backed entrepreneurial companies wanting an experienced financial partner to strengthen their financial position while preserving equity. For more information, please visit www.trincapinvestment.com or www.youtube.com/c/trinitycapitalinvestment.

