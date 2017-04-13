Losing luggage is a drag. So E-Case has created a piece of smart luggage that will tell your smartphone app where it is.

The E-Case company just beat its modest Kickstarter crowdfunding goal, raising $21,338 from 52 backers, with 38 days to go. The Los Angeles company was only trying to raise $15,000 in the campaign.

The E-Case sells for as low as $250, and it comes in three sizes and five colors. Other smart luggage products have hit the market, but often they only tell you if your bag is missing. But E-Case has global positioning system (GPS) tracking, which allows you to see its exact position in real time on your smartphone app.

“Most so-called ‘smart’ luggage on the market come in carry-on size only, but what good is tracking a bag that almost never leaves your sight?” said Lawrence Dong, founder of E-Case, in a statement.

E-Case comes in a 20-inch carry-on size as well as 24- and 29-inch check-in sizes. It also comes with an advanced digital lock with Bluetooth locking and fingerprint authentication for additional security. You can also unlock it remotely via text message if necessary.

“These days, it’s all too easy for anyone to obtain a TSA lock master key,” said Dong. “We’ve built a superior locking system to give you the most control, even if your bag is halfway around the world. The app lets you store up to 16 fingerprints for friends, family, or anyone else who needs access to your bag.”

When it comes to weighing your bag, E-Case takes all of the heavy lifting and guesswork out of the process. Typical smart luggage uses a handle-based scale that makes you physically lift the bag to weigh it, but E-Case’s digital scale is built into the bottom. It’s convenient and accurate weighing without all the heavy lifting, so you can avoid overweight bag fees. If the suitcase moves out of the range of your smartphone’s distance sensor, it sends an alert to your phone the moment it slips out of your vicinity.

E-Case also optimizes battery life using automatic dynamic positioning frequency, which enables you to automatically set the bag to sleep mode at your desired frequency to save power. E-Case uses algorithms to analyze vibration and light intensity and suspend GSM signals during flying, in order to comply with safety requirements — which no other bag on the market can do.

E-Case sells for $249 for the 20-inch carry-on, $279 for the 24-inch check-in, and $329 for the 29-inch check-in. Rivals include Bluesmart, Fugu Luggage, and Planet Traveler.