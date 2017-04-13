PagerDuty, a company that provides software to manage digital operations and resolve incidents faster, today announced funding of $43.8 million in a round led by Accel. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Baseline Ventures, and Harrison Metal also joined.

The startup alerts engineers of incidents that range from daily disruptions to major outages. “It’s crucial to resolve incidents like these quickly, as any unexpected service downtime can mean thousands, or even millions of dollars in lost revenue, not to mention damaged brand equity,” wrote PagerDuty chief executive Jennifer Tejada in an email to VentureBeat.

PagerDuty’s service ranges from $9 to $99 per user per month, depending on team size. The software as a service (SaaS) offers both a tool that users can access via web, mobile devices, mail, or phone, and a platform that integrates the organization’s existing developer tools into an incident response workflow. PagerDuty has more than 175 native product integrations, including with ServiceNow, Splunk, and Slack.

Eventbrite, IBM, Instacart, Groupon, and NBC Universal are among the 8,700 organizations currently using PagerDuty. “Companies like Instacart, for example, have implemented PagerDuty to monitor the numerous touch points in a customer’s journey, from placing an order through their mobile app to having the order processed and the groceries delivered,” wrote Tejada.

PagerDuty faces competition from the likes of AppDynamics, Boundary, New Relic, and OpsGenie.

The company will use the new capital to expand geographically. Founded in 2009, PagerDuty has 260 employees across its San Francisco headquarters and its office in Toronto. The company has raised $83.6 million to date.