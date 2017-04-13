Sansoro Health, which provides software for moving data between digital health applications and electronic medical records (EMRs), announced $5.2 million in funding today. Bain Capital Ventures led the round.

Customers integrate their apps to Sansoro’s Emissary application programming interfaces (APIs) to hook them up to health providers’ EMRs, which include Cerner, Epic, MEDITECH, and Allscripts. “It essentially creates a 21st-century marketplace,” wrote Sansoro’s CEO Jeremy Edes Pierotti, in an email to VentureBeat.

One application allows physicians to see patient records from two separate EMRs within one window. “That gives clinicians the info they need for patient care, and it saves the time, effort and expense of calling the medical records department just to get information from the patient’s record in the other EMR,” wrote Pierotti.

Sansoro licenses its software on a subscription basis. The startup claims to have 20 customers, including Tampa General Hospital (TGH) in Florida.

Seeing as data privacy is key when it comes to health care, the exchange of data needs to be very well monitored to avoid leaks or breaches. “We take security very seriously,” Pierotti wrote. “Every data exchange transaction is validated, and Emissary’s basic architecture allows data sharing to be limited to what is needed, and no extra data is stored.” The chief executive claims this is a huge advantage, as traditional methods for health care data exchange routinely send out more data than is needed by the receiving system.

Pierotti names Redox, another API tool for health care data, as its main competitor. “Their core product consumes traditional interfaces like HL7 and translates that to web services,” he wrote. “Our understanding is that in many cases that means the data must be replicated in a secondary database. Sansoro always provides real-time data exchange with the source system.”

Yumin Choi, a managing director at Bain Capital Ventures, led today’s round. Based in Boston, Choi leads the firm’s health care team, which has already made several digital health investments. Portfolio companies include Apixio, Quanterix, and Remedy Partners.

Existing investors Healthy Ventures and Treehouse joined BCV in today’s round. Sansoro will use the new capital to hire more people in sales and marketing and further develop the product, “including new functionality and extending the platform to support other EMRs,” wrote Pierotti.

Founded in 2014, the startup has raised a total of $6.4 million to date and has 16 employees in its Minneapolis, Minnesota office.