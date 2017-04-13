United Airlines has been a pretty steady stream of bad news. Following a viral video of a man forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, somehow someone got stung by a scorpion on a United flight, and today DropUnited launched.

DropUnited is a Chrome extension that removes United Airlines flights from your flight searches.

“So the next time you search for a flight, United won’t have a seat in your options,” the extension’s creator said on dropunited.com. “Welcome to the United States of Humanity.”

DropUnited removes United Airlines flights from searches on Kayak, Expedia, Google Flights, and Google searches.

Chrome extensions have been used as an act of protest before.

Following attacks by religious fundamentalists in Paris that killed 130 people in November 2015, a Chrome extension was made to replace every mention of the word “terrorist” with “coward.”

Another Chrome extension made shortly after the election of President Donald Trump, an extension was made to change every photo of Trump into the photo of a kitten.