Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

Keiko

Keiko answers questions about people and companies like “Who is Sam Altman?” or “Where is Oracle located?” The bot can locate people based on email address, phone number, or Twitter handle and tell you things like company address, size, and its founders.

Available on Messenger.

Wiredelta

Wiredelta helps DIY website builders make sites with WordPress, Magenta, or Drupal. Tell the bot what issues you’re facing and it will help troubleshoot and solve the problem.

Available on Messenger.

Daily Motivation

Quotes shared daily to keep you properly motivated.

Available on Amazon’s Alexa.

Botlist Messenger

How meta. The Botlist bot helps you find new and noteworthy bots on more than a dozen chat app platforms as well as the web, SMS, and email.

Available on Messenger.

DabBot

DabBot shares music from YouTube, SoundCloud, and other sources. DabBot can enter any public voice channel in the Discord chat app for gamers.

Available on Discord.