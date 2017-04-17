After copying Snapchat’s marquee feature — the full-screen disappearing story — Instagram is moving on to Pinterest.

Today Instagram released a new feature called Collections, enabling users of the Facebook-owned network to organize photos and videos they find into categories, much like Pinterest’s “boards.”

While Pinterest did not invent the folder (and that’s what a board is, a folder for photos and links), the company brought social bookmarking into the mainstream. And now Instagram, as much a discovery network as it is a photo sharing tool, is closing in on Pinterest’s turf.