Netflix now has 98.75 million subscribers, and the company anticipates it will pass 100 million subscribers this weekend.

The streaming service announced the upcoming milestone in its Q1 2017 earnings report today, but Q1 was not a big growth quarter for Netflix. The company missed its own growth estimates by about 250,000 subscribers as it lost some momentum abroad.

Netflix reported $2.64 billion in revenue and $0.41 earnings per share for the fourth 2016 quarter. Analysts expected about the same — about $2.64 billion in revenue and $0.37 earnings per share.