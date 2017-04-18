Google is adding a new way to let you purchase goods and services through Android Pay. On Tuesday, the company announced a new partnership that lets consumers use PayPal as a payment method, be it in-store, in-app, or online. Now shoppers in the U.S., instead of using a debit or credit card, can use PayPal.

Using services like Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay was predicated on the fact that people had to have a credit or debit card. But what about those who prefer alternative means of payment? Google has made Android Pay more accessible to those that want to experience the tap-and-go experience without linking their card by partnering with PayPal.

The integration is rolling out “soon,” and at launch, consumers will only be able to pay using their PayPal balance. Eventually, support for cards stored within PayPal will be added, which will be enabled through the payment processor’s tokenization partnerships with major card providers.

Working with Google isn’t new for PayPal; they collaborated on a transactional deal with Google Play three years ago.

Today’s partnership will work only for those devices with Android OS 4.4 or higher installed.