Online music service Pandora has opened its on-demand music streaming service to everyone, a little more than a month after debuting the service on an invite-only basis.

The news comes three months after Pandora Premium was first touted by the company, before it was gradually opened up from March 15. Pandora Premium costs $10 per month, which is similar to competitors such as Spotify and Apple Music, but it promises additional smarts including the ability to create playlists by adding just a couple of songs and then hitting the “Add Similar Songs” button to generate the rest.

Launched in 2000, Pandora is available in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand and now claims around 80 million listeners. Pandora has always differed from the likes of Spotify in that it has so far not offered an on-demand subscription tier, and only allowed users to listen to music at random. But the company has been pushing to reinvent itself over the past year, with founder Tim Westergren returning as the company’s new CEO last March, while it also rebranded with a new logo.

Rumors persist that Pandora has been courting buyers, with SiriusXM touted as one potential suitor. However, nothing has come to fruition with Pandora insisting that it’s “focused on executing its strategy and its operating model.”

Pandora Premium is limited to those in the U.S. on Android and iOS, with desktop and other “popular connected devices” being added to the mix later in 2017. You can also stream the service through Chromecast, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.