Consumers are savvier than ever: They reject naked sales pitches; instead they expect to be seen and understood. They want to be served ads that are relevant to them, personalized and specifically targeted to their taste and behavior.

And now marketers have the answer: AI.

We now have an unprecedented number of ways and means to collect almost any information we want about our customers. The challenge is harnessing that data, making sense of it, and turning it into actionable insights — or in other words, integrating AI and machine learning into your strategy. Nailing that to the wall means significant competitive advantage.

Find out why we’re calling 2017 “The Age of AI in advertising.”