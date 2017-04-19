Samsung has finally revealed launch and pricing details for its much-anticipated Galaxy Book-branded Windows 10 detachable PC devices.

First unveiled back in February alongside the new Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, the consumer-focused Samsung Galaxy Book comes in three versions. The Wi-Fi-only model comes in 10.6-inch and 12-inch variants, costing $629.99 and $1,129.99 respectively. Then there’s a LTE version, available only in a 12-inch format, which we now know will cost $1,299.99.

The Galaxy Book LTE device will go on sale from Verizon starting April 21, while preorders for the Wi-Fi-only model (both sizes) kicks off on the same day through Samsung.com and other national retailers. While a silver-colored version will be available across the U.S., Best Buy will sell a black version exclusively. The Wi-Fi-only model will go on general availability from May 21.

Samsung has actually quietly announced a fourth version of the device aimed at enterprises. Branded as the “Samsung Galaxy Book 12,” the PC is essentially the same as the consumer-focused 12-inch version, except it ships with Windows 10 Pro and Samsung’s various enterprise services and support. Notably, the Galaxy Book 12 doesn’t have LTE included, and at $1,429, it’s also more expensive. These factors put together may lead some business users to choose the consumer version of the 12-inch Galaxy Book instead.

At any rate, the Galaxy Book 12 starts shipping on May 23, with preorders opening on April 21.

The new Galaxy-branded devices are aimed at a market that already contains Microsoft’s Surface line of tablets and laptops, with a shared focus on lightweight and portability. Similar to the Surface, the Galaxy Book also offers dual-use functionality with a 2-in-1 form factor that lets you use it as a tablet or a laptop. Indeed, the Galaxy Book supports a detachable keyboard and an S-Pen, peripherals that ship as part of the package. It also supports fast charging, which promises more than ten hours of video playback.

You can view a full list of specs and a comparison of the different consumer versions below.