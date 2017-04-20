SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 20, 2017–

MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the Converged Data Platform enabling organizations to create intelligent applications that fully integrate analytics with operational processes in real time, today announced that Roger Siboni has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Siboni’s extensive management experience includes serving as the Deputy Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of KPMG Peat Marwick LLP, a member firm of KPMG International, and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of E.piphany. At KPMG Peat Marwick LLP, he was also the Managing Partner of the Information, Communication, and Entertainment Practice. Mr. Siboni joined the MapR Board of Directors in March 2017 and serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee and is also a member of the Compensation Committee. He also serves on the Boards of Directors of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Coupa Software Incorporated, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Roger’s extensive executive experience be a part of MapR. He posseses a wealth of senior management expertise in corporate governance and operations that he gained as a senior executive at several companies in the technology and finance industries,” said Matt Mills, CEO of MapR Technologies. “He will add great value in helping to guide us in the years ahead, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Board.”

“I am excited about maximizing value from a world of ever increasing data, artificial intelligence, and actions through machine learning. MapR offers a highly differentiated data platform and has a solid business foundation in place to continue to build on its success,” said Siboni. “It will be an honor to put my experience to work and help MapR grow.”

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry’s only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have a data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP, and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005196/en/

Media Contacts:

MapR Technologies, Inc.

Beth Winkowski, 978-649-7189

bwinkowski@mapr.com

or

MapR Technologies, Inc.

Kim Pegnato, 781-620-0016

kpegnato@mapr.com