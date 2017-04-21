App-enabled cab company Hailo today filed a lawsuit against larger competitor Uber alleging that Uber infringed on its 1999 patent of an “automated vehicle dispatch and payment honoring system.”

Southern California law firm Cotman IP submitted the suit in U.S. District Court for California’s Central District on behalf of Hailo, which left the American market in 2014 last year merged with Daimler’s MyTaxi.

The case concerns a patent filed more than a decade before Hailo was founded. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the patent to Alexis Paredes of Orlando, Florida. The patent covers several steps — including asking for the number of passengers, showing destinations, displaying a fare, requesting a ride, and estimating arrival time — at least one of which Hailo says Uber infringes on.

It’s not clear how or when Hailo acquired the patent. But now, effectively, Daimler appears to be mounting a legal challenge against Uber despite a partnership between the two companies that Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick himself announced in January.

Uber is also facing a patent infringement claim from Alphabet’s Waymo in the area of self-driving cars. The company is also in the middle of an investigation on sexual harassment inside the company.

Uber has not yet responded to the case. Neither Uber nor Daimler immediately responded to VentureBeat’s request for comment.

Here’s the original complaint: