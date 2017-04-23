We’re looking for an experienced reporter to help lead our coverage of artificial intelligence.

As startups and big corporations invest money and talent into AI, VentureBeat aims to cover both the broad ways AI will change life as we know it and the technical infrastructure underpinning it.

As VentureBeat’s AI reporter, you’ll help define our daily coverage of AI and cloud technology — from incremental developments to breakthroughs that may one day beat the Turing Test, cross the Uncanny Valley, make self-driving cars possible, as well as an appropriately jaundiced view of the many consumer apps already powered by AI. You’ll be responsible for covering breaking news on this topic in a fast-paced newsroom, developing and maintaining key industry contacts, and turning those connections into scoops.

Please be available to work from our San Francisco headquarters. This is a full-time, salaried position with health benefits and a flexible time-off policy. Candidates should have two years or more journalistic experience writing on a deadline in a fast-paced online newsroom.

Finally, it would be great if you love to read VentureBeat. Seriously, though, you should already read VentureBeat!

Please send a resume (or LinkedIn page) and cover letter containing three links to your best stories to jobs@venturebeat.com. Questions? Please get in touch.