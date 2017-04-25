In this week’s episode, Stewart and Travis interview Engagio’s Jon Miller, who cofounded Marketo. Jon has a few things to say about sales spam and how to create real, human connections at scale. And we discover he has really good taste in laptops.

Stewart and Travis start off the episode by discussing (almost) everything announced at Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference, including new chatbot discovery tools, AI, augmented reality, and 360-degree video hardware — everything a budding marketer needs to create engaging content (and everything Facebook needs to increase advertising revenue).

Make sure to tune in next week for Episode 50. We have a lot of things in store for you, including a device up for grabs! We will chat with Noah Kagan, who talks about what happens when you potentially lose one billion dollars and spend over a million dollars on a domain name: Sumo.com.

