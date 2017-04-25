SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 25, 2017–

MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the Converged Data Platform enabling organizations to create intelligent applications that fully integrate analytics with operational processes in real time, today announced that George Roberts has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

“George brings extensive management and operational expertise in the enterprise software industry to the Board,” said Matt Mills, CEO of MapR Technologies. “The breadth and depth of his experiences in managing at scale will add valuable perspectives as MapR continues to grow and scale its operations. We look forward to benefitting from George’s judgment and counsel.”

Mr. Roberts joined the MapR Board of Directors in March 2017 and serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and as the Chair of the Compensation Committee. Previously, Mr. Roberts served as the Executive Vice President of North America at Oracle Corporation and as a member of the Oracle Executive Committee. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of a number of privately held companies.

“The enormous impact of data on multiple applications is causing a shift in the way IT and businesses operate that we have not been seen in many years,” said Roberts. “MapR identified this early on and has the technology in place to address this opportunity. I look forward to supporting MapR during this exciting time.”

