Amazon debuted a new camera-equipped, Alexa-enabled device today called Echo Look. The totally not creepy device will set you back $199.

The Echo Look can take pictures, share a live video feed of the camera to your phone, and record videos.

The Style Check feature could be one of the main features that makes a smart speaker with a camera interesting. Using computer vision, Echo Look can help you decide what shirt or dress to wear by taking a picture and running it through style-trained machine learning algorithms. In initial news, Amazon has not shared many details about how its Style Check computer vision works.

This feature suggests additional visual always-on services such as security. Sharing those photos with friends in chat or social media — a feature that made A/B bot Swelly popular — may also be an attractive feature for an intelligent assistant with a camera.

Several bots, like Mode.ai on Skype or Facebook Messenger, can receive a photo and dispense fashion advice (Your Face uses computer vision to make fun of you), though there are few fashion advice voice apps available today.

Google Home also has a stylist. A voice app called Able Style gives daily men’s fashion tips and with the assistant can walk you through a website that provides a series of fashion ideas and color combinations.