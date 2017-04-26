Spotify has acquired Mediachain, a New York-based startup behind an open source peer-to-peer database and protocol for registering, identifying, and tracking creative works across the internet.

Launched in 2016 with seed backing from Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures, Mediachain has been working toward using blockchain technology to entrench data regarding ownership and timestamps to a specific media asset. It’s all about enabling creators and rightsowners to prove they are the owner of a piece of work, and in the case of Spotify this could also mean music.

The problem for legitimate companies such as Spotify is that they may try to pay artists and publishers, but often don’t know who the right people are to pay, which is more of a problem with smaller artists or indie labels. Just last month, Spotify reached a $30 million settlement with a publishing group over unpaid royalties, with an agreement reached to establish best practices for Spotify to make a “reasonable effort” to match all music streams with rightsowners to make payments.

While blockchain technology has enabled the bitcoin cryptocurrency to flourish through a decentralized database where the ownership of specific tokens and their values are recorded, Mediachain has been working toward enabling a similar setup in music. “A music blockchain would be a single place to publish all information about who made what song, without having to trust a third-party organization,” the company has previously said.

Now, Spotify is bringing Brooklyn-based Mediachain in-house to work in its New York office, to “help further Spotify’s journey towards a more fair, transparent and rewarding music industry for creators and rights owners,” according to a press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.