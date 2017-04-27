Google’s umbrella company Alphabet brought in $24.75 billion in revenue and $7.73 earnings per share in the first quarter of 2017, according to the company’s earnings release out today.
Analysts expected less from Alphabet: about $24.19 billion in revenue and $7.40 earnings per share.
Here are some key numbers from Alphabet’s Q1 2017 report.
- 👀 99 percent — The chunk of Alphabet’s revenue that came from Google in Q1 2017. Some perspective as Alphabet’s many moonshots continue attracting eyeballs.
- 48 percent — Revenue from Alphabet’s other bets jumped this much in one year, from $165 million in Q1 2016 to $244 million in Q1 2017.
- 🌝 $855 million — Alphabet losses from “Other Bets” in Q1, including moonshots like self-driving cars and smart thermostats. It’s up 10 percent from $774 million last year.
- ??? — Google’s hardware revenue. A total mystery. After Google’s predictable (and seemingly successful) Pixel launch, the company still isn’t saying much about the money it makes hawking hardware.
- 📈 4 percent — Alphabet’s stock rose this much after its earnings announcement hit the wires. During regular trading, it was up slightly by less than one percent.
- ☁️ $3 billion — The money Google makes from things other than ads, like its growing cloud business.