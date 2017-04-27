Samsung Pay has launched in four new markets around the world, as the mobile payments service makes its official full debut in the Middle East and the Nordics.

Samsung Pay opened in Sweden in beta last month, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was added to the early-access list earlier this month. From now, Samsung Pay will be launching fully in both these markets, and the service will also now be landing in Hong Kong and Switzerland as part of an early beta. The news comes a month after Samsung beat both Apple and Google with the launch of its mobile payments service in India.

For the record, Apple Pay is already available in Hong Kong and Switzerland, but it has yet to arrive in any Nordic nation or the Middle East. Out of Samsung Pay’s four new markets, Android Pay has only made it to Hong Kong, so far.

Samsung Pay is now fully available in 14 markets, having launched in its native South Korea back in August 2015 before landing in the U.S., China, Spain, and a number of markets across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Hong Kong and Switzerland will take this count up to 16 markets, though Samsung has given no timescale as to when services there will be launched out of beta.