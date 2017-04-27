Presented by Raygun

Consumers have little patience for slow software experiences, with 40 percent abandoning a website that takes more than 3 seconds to load.

The average time it takes to fully load a mobile landing page is 22 seconds, according to Google’s latest research.

While developer teams may scramble to get critical components back online when they go down, urgency around fixing performance issues doesn’t tend to warrant the same attention.

Companies are likely aware consumer’s expectations have changed, but consider performance optimizations to be a lower priority than perhaps they should be.

In recent years, technology to monitor the performance of software applications has reached new heights. Deeper insights into how applications are really performing for end users are easily within reach. In fact, software intelligence now paves the way for teams to put software health at the heart of their release cycles and raise those issues into the view of the whole team.

Unless the app goes down entirely for users, traditional alerting systems can stay quiet. Life goes on as normal as technical teams sit in blissful ignorance, unaware their users are having slow and buggy user experiences.

All that is about to change.

The cost of poor performance

Typically 70 percent of people abandon their online shopping cart before completing the checkout process all the way through to payment. 22 percent of those blame software errors and crashes.

You likely have been there yourself: Closing your browser window in frustration or abandoning a shopping cart due to the experience being slow, running into bugs, or the application crashing entirely.

If you sell just $100,000 of product a year, that’s around $22,000 snatched away from your grasp due to bugs and performance issues in your software. The worst part, you likely don’t even know it’s happening.

Developers think their code is rock solid, but no matter how big your team is, or how talented they are, all software inevitably contains bugs and things that can be improved. You’ve just got to know where to look, because your users certainly won’t tell you.

As page load times add up, the probability of users walking away greatly increases.

Companies likely know that creating blazingly fast applications that perform for end users is paramount to their success, but often the lack of visibility on issues affecting customers means they don’t get the priority they deserve.

For mobile, things appear to be even worse. Slower connection speeds mean that for 70 percent of the pages analyzed in this study, it took nearly 7 seconds for the visual content above the fold to display on the screen. It took more than 10 seconds to fully load all visual content above and below the fold.

Gaining visibility on performance issues

Application monitoring is something most teams have put in place to keep an eye on how their software is performing. But often these tools only monitor a single or a small part of the company’s overall tech stack. They don’t give the level of insight that developers need on a day-to-day basis, meaning data often gets put up on a dashboard and forgotten, without any actionable outcomes being placed into the team’s view.

Long gone are the days of companies managing just one core platform. In our modern, software centric world, companies have many different languages and platforms operating to serve end users. A website, a web application, an iOS app, an Android app, backend services, infrastructure and more. With a typical user potentially interacting with all of these various parts of the puzzle at various stages.

To get a truly wholesome view over your company’s operations becomes extremely difficult when data and teams are spread across multiple services. Consolidating all of these tools into a single software intelligence platform allows teams to monitor their entire technology stack and software health under one roof.

Reaping the rewards

With these new monitoring innovations, developers gain unrivaled insights into their applications, with full visibility across their entire technology stack. Each and every bug or performance problem within a company’s software application can be brought into the view of the entire team, with pin-point accuracy.

VP Engineering at Pushpay, Josh Robb regards software intelligence as a key part of their own development cycle.

“Making sure developers have production insight is key to deploying more frequently, faster feedback loops and smaller blast radiuses”, Josh explains. “Software intelligence is a key part of the tooling which has allowed us to increase developer efficiency by 40% YoY.”

How does your software stack up?

As users become increasingly fickle when it comes to their expectations on software performance, software teams are going to have to rise to the challenge or be eaten alive by their competition.

The question is, just how many problems exist in your software applications that you aren’t even aware of?

The answer, more than you think.

