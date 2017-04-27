Sony has sold more than 60 million PlayStation 4 consoles to date, including more than 20 million in the past fiscal year, according to results reported by the Japanese electronics giant today.

And Sony is predicting it will sell another 18 million PS4s in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Overall, Sony reported consolidated sales of 7,603 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 31, with operating income of 288.7 billion yen. That compares to 8,105.7 billion year a year earlier, and 294.2 billion yen in operating income. Sony’s revenue number was right on target for what analysts expected.

But Sony’s game and network division did much better. It had sales of 1,649 billion yen and operating income of 135.6 billion yen, compared with 684 billion yen and operating income of 69.3 billion yen a year earlier. Sony is now forecasting sales of 1,890 billion yen in the year ending March 31, 2018, and operating income of 170 billion yen. That is because it expects an increase in both hardware and software sales, offset by price reductions for PS4 hardware.