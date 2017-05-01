Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. Spotify

Share and find music directly within Facebook’s omnipresent messaging app. Spotify will now automatically offer playlist recommendations based on factors such as mood, activity, and genres.

Available on Messenger

4. Movie Finder

Movie Finder helps to decide what movie to watch tonight. The bot’s library contains only “good” movies based on IMDb rating and provides suggestions based on a number of simple questions.

Available on Messenger

3. Rasa NLU

RASA NLU is an open-source tool for intent classification and entity extraction. You can think of it as a set of high level APIs for building your own language parser using existing NLP and ML libraries.

Available on Web

2. Vexera

Vexera is a multipurpose discord bot, which aims to provide music, moderation, and other fun/misc commands.

Available on Discord

1. Golden State Warriors

Have a question about the Dubs in the postseason? The Warriors’ new bot for Facebook Messenger can find your answer!

Available on Messenger

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period April 24 – 30, 2017.