A lot of people were none-too-happy with Facebook’s role in spreading fake news last year, which seemed to play a not insignificant part in helping Donald Trump become president.

With Facebook on the defensive, founder Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this year his annual-goal-mission thingy:

My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the U.S. by the end of the year. I’ve spent significant time in many states already, so I’ll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge.

He wanted to meet “people.” Makes sense, since much of the planet now uses his various social media platforms.

Of course, this prompted scuttlebutt about Zuckerberg maybe having some political, or even presidential, ambitions. That followed his December revelation that he was no longer an atheist and a previous disclosure that Facebook is structured in a way that if he takes a leave absence for say, holding public office, it would not require him to resign as CEO.

Zuckerberg later said he had no plans to run.

Still, his posts have very much the flavor of campaign stops. And his visits this weekend happened to be to four states that Trump won: Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin. (We guess he’s either visited Illinois, or that Illinois voted for Clinton and can just suck it.)

In any case, he visited a car factory in Michigan:

Spent time with Muslim students:

Spoke with recovering drug addicts in Ohio:

Tooled around South Bend, Indiana (Go, Irish!) with the mayor:

And stopped in Wisconsin:

So, that’s four more states off the list. And a lot of visibility with people who seem to be living lives far from the Silicon Valley bubble. The fact that these are Trump states is most certainly just a coincidence.

If you see stories on Facebook that Zuckerberg is running for president, it’s probably just fake news.