It’s Apple earnings day. And it’s a day when fans are crossing their fingers that executives will let slip any mention of future products that may be in the works.
Apple is famously tight-lipped about such things. Officially, anyways. But leaks come, nonetheless, and on a day when executives must spend an hour or so on a live phone call, well, hope that they’ll drop the slightest hint or clue springs eternal.
Here are five areas where we might have some chance of getting a wink or a nod:
- Amazon Echo competitor. It’s weird that a Siri-powered speaker doesn’t already exist. But word from KGI’s analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) is that the company will announce one at its Worldwide Developer’s Conference in June. According to the report, it’s unclear when it would go on sale, but the company is expected to emphasize superior sound quality. Still, one has to wonder whether Apple would be coming too late to this game.
- AR: Tim Cook has been willing to chat about augmented reality of late, and his enthusiasm for it has led to expectation that the upcoming iPhone 8 will have some baked in AR features or capabilities.
- Apple Car: On one hand, the company has submitted documents indicating its interest in self-driving cars. And at the same time, there have been reports that its efforts here are in disarray, or at the very least uncertain. Can Cook offer some clarity, or at least a sense of commitment?
- Macbook Pro: We know a rebooted version is happening after Apple’s mea culpa earlier this year regarding its updated edition from last year. While the company has said it’s re-committing itself, fans would still like a few more hints about what that really means in terms of features and designs.
- Content: The company will soon debut new original video programming. But with the huge success of Netflix, and talk of Apple’s continued efforts to offer some kind of video subscription package, it’s clearly on the company’s radar. Certainly, the weak debut of the relaunched Apple TV could use all the help it can get.