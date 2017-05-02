Try as Apple might, it seems interest in the iPad continues to tumble.

Apple reported today that it sold 8,922 iPads in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2017. That’s down 13 percent from a year ago.

The addition of bigger iPads, iPads with Pencil, iPad corporate partnerships to write software, iPad with anything…none of it seems to be helping the gadget that many of us was once going to make us forget about laptops and desktop computers. Nope.

To find sales numbers that low, you have to go all the way back to the second quarter of 2011, when it sold 4.69 million units. By that point, the gadget had been on sale for about a year. The next quarter, sales jumped to 9.25 million units. This quarter was the first time since then unit sales dipped below that.

Here’s the iPad trend line from Statista:

Apple, as ever, was trying to remain upbeat about the iPad’s future: