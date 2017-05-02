Docker, the high-flying startup behind the open source platform helps developers build and ship distributed applications, has announced that its CEO Ben Golub is stepping aside and will be replaced by Concur cofounder and CEO Steve Singh. Golub, who has served as CEO at Docker since 2013, will remain as a director on Docker’s board, while Singh will remain as chairman of the board.

Singh as served as an executive at SAP since it snapped up Concur, a finance and expenses software platform, in a $8 billion deal in 2014, but news emerged last month that he was leaving the company after more than 20 years. With almost $200 million in equity financing, Docker is regarded by many as a potential IPO candidate, so grabbing an executive of Singh’s caliber as its new CEO is a major scoop.

“Over the past four years, Docker has grown at an incredible rate. We are now seeing widespread traction in the developer community and the enterprise market,” said Docker founder and CTO Solomon Hykes, in a press release. “Without Ben, Docker wouldn’t be in such an incredible position as a platform and as a company. Under his leadership, we built a world-class team and a huge, diverse community that is rewriting the rules of software development and distribution. Ben built the foundation for an exceptional company, and demand for Docker’s product is off the charts. With Steve’s unique expertise, we will build an organization capable of delivering on that demand, and serving our customers across the globe.”

In short, Golub helped Docker get to where it is today as a leading player in the developer tools realm, while it’s also growing in the enterprise software market. Singh’s experience in taking Concur from startup to a publicly traded company, then part of a bigger corporate giant in the form of SAP, will surely help take Docker to the next level.

“As companies look to create a new generation of applications and services to bring their business into the global digital economy, many are turning to Docker for dramatic improvements in developer productivity and new operational and capital efficiencies,” explained Sing. “I look forward to working with the entire Docker team as well as the broader Docker community to help usher in the new era of application computing.”