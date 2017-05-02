Tom Etergino to join Hometeam as its first ever Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Seaman joins as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Hometeam, a company that is revolutionizing in-home senior care by empowering home health aids and bringing technology into the home to create better experiences for older adults and increasing transparency for their loved ones, announced today that Tom Etergino will be joining as the company’s first-ever Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Etergino will be overseeing all financial matters pertaining to Hometeam, and will have a hand in all aspects of what the company does from operations to development. The company has also appointed Thomas Seaman to the role of General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Seaman will handle all legal matters, corporate governance and compliance and regulatory affairs.

“I’m excited for Tom and Thomas to join our executive team as we drive forward our next chapter of growth and scale,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Hometeam, Josh Bruno. “Tom brings a depth of financial experience to our team, he’s one of the country’s most respected startup CFOs and his guidance and oversight will expand our capabilities.” Bruno added, “Thomas has excellent legal credentials and unrivaled industry expertise and knowledge that will dramatically advance our legal and compliance functions and help position the company for continued growth in the years to come. They will both add tremendous value to our overall strategy.”

Mr. Etergino joins Hometeam from Refinery29, where he started in 2013. They were 80 people and during his tenure with the business, he led their Series C, D, & E funding rounds and the business is now a household name with more than 500 employees. Prior to that Etergino was CFO of TheStreet, CFO/COO of eMusic.com, took AtriCure public as CFO in 2005, and spent 5 years as CAO & treasurer at DoubleClick, where they raised $1B in funding.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining a company whose mission is so clear and team so passionate. Through Hometeam’s innovative use of technology and focus on improving the lives of both caregivers and recipients, Hometeam is disrupting an industry prime for change.” said Mr. Etergino. “I am eager to bring my experience of successfully scaling hyper-growth companies to Hometeam, while we fundamentally change the senior care industry.”

Mr. Seaman has extensive experience in healthcare and technology and joins Hometeam from Orbis International where he was the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Previously, Seaman was SVP, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at Teladoc, the nation’s largest telemedicine company, where he prepared the company for an IPO and completed the acquisition of two competing telemedicine companies. Prior thereto, he was the SVP, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer of the medical services company Best Doctors and the global software and services provider GoldenSource. Before becoming an in-house counsel, Seaman practiced law at the international law firm of Shearman & Sterling.

“Hometeam has a tremendous vision to transform the home care industry with technology enablement and best-in-class customer experience,” said Mr. Seaman. “The healthcare industry is rapidly evolving and I’m excited to assume a role where I can be at the forefront of innovation in delivering home care services which is vital for the future of healthcare.”

About Hometeam:

Hometeam is revolutionizing how we care for our older adults – headquartered in NYC with offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania we are transforming how people age in the comfort of their own home. Hometeam’s approach emphasizes training the home health aid workforce, personalizing care plans and bringing custom technology into the home to give families peace of mind and connect to the wider healthcare ecosystem. The goal is to reduce costs, improve outcomes and create beautiful days for older adults.

