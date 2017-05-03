BBC Worldwide announced that it launched a Doctor Who Skype bot today.

The bot invites people to join an interactive game called The Savior of Time. Fans accompanied by the virtual doctor in a virtual TARDIS must solve a series of puzzles, quizzes, and other challenges to discover the six Keys of Life and save the universe.

The Doctor Who bot is made to be episodic, so every Sunday at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) — that’s 10 a.m. Pacific — a new chapter will be released.

“Along with the six adventures, you’ll have a unique chance to meet and interact with the Doctor through text, videos, and gifs, as he guides you through each challenge. And be sure to use the brand new Doctor Who Mojis also launching today,” the Skype Team said in a blog post today.

Doctor Who is the second high-profile Skype bot to be released in recent weeks for the U.K. market. Last month Skype released its very first cooking bot with British celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal.

Several television shows now use bots for advertising or to reach fans. Humans from Channel 4 has a Facebook Messenger bot, HBO’s Westworld is on Google Assistant, and Top Gear uses an Alexa skill to reach its fans. Last week, ahead of the release of Genius, a biopic series about his life, an Albert Einstein bot made its debut on Facebook Messenger.

The Doctor Who bot can be found in the Skype Bot Directory in roughly a dozen countries around the world including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Russia, India, France, and Spain.