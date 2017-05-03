Diane Bryant, head of Intel’s Data Center Group, is taking a leave of absence for the next six to eight months to attend to a personal family matter.

Bryant has been one of the most prominent female leaders at Intel as head of the company’s Data Center Group. Her business generated $4.2 billion in revenue last quarter, or about 28 percent of its revenue. But the server chips that the division generates are among the highest-profit products that Intel makes.

She will be replaced by Navin Shenoy, who will become general manager of DCG on an interim basis. You could say this is a blow to diversity — albeit a temporary one — at Intel, where the topic has been a big priority.

In a comment, an Intel spokesperson said, “This has no effect on Intel’s commitment to diversity and inclusion or our diversity initiative, which aims to enhance and encourage more diversity at Intel and in the technology industry. When she returns in six to eight months, Diane will take on her next challenging business role, and will continue to pursue her passion of championing diversity and changing the pipeline based on strong science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.”

In an email today, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich announced changes to the company’s leadership team: