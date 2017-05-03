There are plenty of solutions available to help you get the most from your marketing analytics and data, but when you start to introduce a business partner’s information into the mix, it can all get very complicated.

Today mParticle — the customer data platform — announced at MAU 2017 in Las Vegas that it has launched what it claims is the industry’s first mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) audience-sharing solution. The company, founded in 2013, now manages more than 1 billion mobile users and processes more than 250 billion API calls monthly.

In short, mParticle now lets you connect both your data and that of a partner to its “API for growth,” which in turn lets you use mParticle’s full range of features across both data sets at the same time.

That means one set of analytics, one place to create audience segments, one location for split testing, and one dashboard for monetization.

“You have that continuum of scale and quality,” Michael Katz, mParticle cofounder and CEO, told me. “First-party data has the highest quality. Third-party data has scale, but can be much lower in quality. By bringing partner data into the platform, you’re allowing for scale but without losing the quality of the data.”

It is not just a smart move for mParticle’s customers, but also for mParticle itself. By allowing brands to connect partner data to the mParticle product, the company is opening itself up to customer referrals.

“We see this as a natural evolution of our platform,” Katz said. “We have many brands on the platform that are already transacting with other brands. If we can help to make that easier for them to do that in a privacy-friendly and secure environment, then we see that as a win-win situation.”

Security and privacy is of the utmost importance when sharing data, of course. In mParticle’s solution, data is fully encrypted, and the exchanging parties must explicitly consent to the peer-to-peer data-sharing functionality. Once opted in, both parties must agree to governing terms and may choose to accept or reject the data being shared. Of course, brands still need to ensure they are conforming to local data-sharing regulations.

“We’re the platform,” Katz said. “We’re enabling two parties that must get the explicit consent from their users, either in their terms of service or by some other means, in order to share data with third parties.”

mParticle‘s new P2P functionality is available from today.