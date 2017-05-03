Slack is getting into the conference business with the launch of Frontiers, an event centered around the future of work. Held in San Francisco from September 12-13, the company is inviting customers, partners, and developers to hear what it has in store for improving work productivity.

Tickets are now available for purchase with an early-bird price of $399, but will go as high as $999 for those who make the last-minute decision to attend. Speakers have not been announced, but it will likely include notable executives from not only Slack, such as chief executive Stewart Butterfield, vice president of product April Underwood, and the Search Learning and Intelligence (SLI) group lead Noah Weiss; but also major partners.

With so much happening in Slack over the past year, holding a conference will help the company provide all parties with a better idea of what it wants to do to help people work and communicate better. Slack could also take this opportunity to share details about how it’s appealing more to the enterprise, unveiling tools designed to entice developers to build in-message apps and bots, and additional third-party integrations.

Attendees are promised that they’ll “come away with concrete ideas you can apply in your organization, along with fresh information about new Slack features and partners.” As is typical with these conferences, Slack will have not only keynotes, but also multiple tracks around teams, teamworks, and even developer tools such as its API and platform.