WhatsApp isn’t working right now for many of its users around the world as the chat app currently appears to be unable to send or receive messages.

Users are reportedly experiencing the problem mostly in parts of Europe, India, and parts of north and south America, according to the website Down Detector. Reports of outages began around 1 p.m., according to the site.

Updated 3:35 p.m. to include India among areas impacted most by the outage.