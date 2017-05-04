Not everyone is a coding wiz. So Heap wants to automate analytics tools to make it easier for marketers and sales reps to track user interaction. The San Francisco-based startup announced today that it has secured an additional $27 million in a round co-led by Menlo Ventures and New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Existing investors Initialized Capital and Pear VC also joined.

Customers incorporate a snippet of code on their website that automatically captures every user interaction, including clicks, taps, gestures, form submissions, and page views.

The story behind Heap echoes that of many other Silicon Valley startups. Founders Matin Movassate and Ravi Parikh studied computer science at Stanford, then, in 2013, they joined Y Combinator’s Winter 2013 batch, where they founded Heap, which has since collected a total of $40 million. The startup currently has 45 employees.

Movassate, who is the CEO, claims Heap has more than 6,000 customers, including Casper, Lending Club, The Atlantic, Twilio, and Zendesk. The startup offers two pricing tiers — a free one for growing teams and a custom pricing option for the entire company.

When asked whether Heap uses artificial intelligence (AI), Movassate replied: “Not yet. We think the first step to building useful AI is…collecting a massive dataset.”

With increasing automation and the implementation of simpler analytics tools, the role of engineers is taking a new turn. “Now their time is freed up to do interesting work, not set up analytics plumbing for others,” said Movassate. “Many of our biggest users and advocates are engineers.”

Movassate claims to be largely winning business from Adobe Analytics (Omniture), Mixpanel, and Google Analytics.