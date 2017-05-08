Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. Hey Taco!

Too often we get caught up in our work and forget to recognize each other and celebrate. Our fun and unique kindness currency, taco’s, inspires your team to connect more often.

With HeyTaco! you’ll see more people collaborating, recognizing each other, and team celebrations.

Available on Discord, Slack

4. Daily FitBot

Daily FitBot is a Messenger chatbot that sends daily fitness workouts that don’t require a gym. Each workout is optimized to be efficient and effective!

Available on Messenger

3. eBay ShopBot

Meet eBay ShopBot, your smart personal shopping assistant. ShopBot learns what you like as you chat, bringing you great deals and results tailored to you, like clothes only in your size. ShopBot features three different ways to shop: chat, image recognition search, or browsable collections featuring curated picks. Save time and money with the most powerful shopping bot on Messenger.

Available on Messenger

2. Adonis

A bot for music, moderation, fun, tags and many more!

Available on Discord

1. Resistbot

Resistbot will ask for your name and information to find your elected officials. Your representatives will know you’re a constituent—that’s who matters to them.

Just text resist to 50409 to get started. It takes less than 5 minutes to have your voice heard in Congress.

How does it work? Resistbot turns your text messages into daily letters to Congress— in the simplest and easiest way possible. We are working hard behind the scenes to make sure they are delivered and that your representatives take them seriously.

Will my message really count? Yes! There’s a lot of information floating around saying that only certain ways of speaking up really count. We’ve confirmed that Resistbot messages are received and read by actual Congressional staffers.

Available on SMS

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period May 1 – 7, 2017.