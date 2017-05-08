Another food delivery startup dies.

Manhattan-based Maple, a startup that prepared and delivered meals without the help of restaurants, is shutting down after launching nearly two years ago and raising $29 million from Thrive, Greenoaks, and New York food deity David Chang.

Not long after its launch, Maple was touted as “insanely efficient” and “Chipotle-crushing,” but documents leaked last year showed the business was burning cash with every meal it moved.

Maple announced its shutdown in New York — its sole market — in an email to customers today. At the end of its letter, the company said “some members of the Maple team will join Deliveroo,” a U.K. restaurant delivery service similar to U.S.-based Grubhub. “Our technology will be used to help accelerate growth and efficiency across the platform,” the letter said.