President Trump’s FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is moving forward with his plan to destroy Obama-era Net Neutrality regulations. But before the FCC stops regulating internet providers as it does other public utilities — under the Title II provision of the Telecommunications Act — the agency is soliciting public feedback. YOUR feedback.

The FCC’s website is a nightmare to use, but John Oliver, reprising his 2014 Net Neutrality campaign, created a handy shortcut for you: gofccyourself.com.

Grab your pitchfork. Here’s a stupidly simple guide to sharing your thoughts with the FCC.

This redirects you to the FCC’s misleadingly named “Restoring Internet Freedom” proceedings page. If it does not load, wait a few minutes and try again. The FCC’s website keeps crashing.

2. Click “+Express”

3. Under the “Name(s) of Filer(s)” field, add your name, click enter

4. Add your address

5. Under “Brief Comments,” do your worst

Here’s a basic template:

Dear FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, I support the existing Net Neutrality rules, which classify internet service providers under the Title II provision of the Telecommunications Act. Please DO NOT roll back these regulations. Thanks!

6. Click submit, check your submission, then click submit again