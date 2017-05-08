Grubhub is integrating its online food ordering smarts directly into TripAdvisor, meaning those using the travel giant’s mobile apps and website in the U.S. will soon be able to click a button to order food while browsing for eateries.

While TripAdvisor emerged as a travel website for user-generated reviews, including hotels and restaurants, the company has long expanded beyond this service to provide mechanisms to make bookings, too. Indeed, the company has enabled Instant Bookings for hotels for a while, and a few years back it also opened up to restaurant reservations.

The Grubhub tie-up, however, doesn’t usher takeaway orders directly into the TripAdvisor platform. Instead, users browsing for restaurant listings in the U.S. will now see an Order Online option beside a listing when the venue is also available through Grubhub, and when they click on that, they’ll be whisked off to Grubhub’s mobile app or website to complete the order.

For Grubhub, already the default online food ordering option for millions across the U.S, it’s an easy and effortless way to garner more mindshare within one of the world’s biggest online review sites. And for TripAdvisor, it’s another feather in its quiver as it looks to broaden its reach into new verticals.