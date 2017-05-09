Amazon is rolling out a free call and messaging feature today for users of the Echo, Echo Dot, and new Echo Show, which made its debut just minutes ago.

Phone calls can be made by simply saying, “Alexa, call mom.”

The feature can power Echo Show video calls as well as Drop Ins, a new kind of video call for the Echo Show.

The ability to make calls and send texts is dependent on the Alexa app. To receive calls or texts from the owner of an Alexa-enabled device, friends and family must have the Alexa app installed on their smartphone.

To learn more, visit the Amazon website.