H2O.ai and Nvidia today announced that they have partnered to take machine learning and deep learning algorithms to the enterprise through deals with Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs).

Mountain View, Calif.-based H20.ai has created AI software that enables customers to train machine learning and deep learning models up to 75 times faster than conventional central processing unit (CPU) solutions. The company made the announcement at Nvidia’s GPU Tech event in San Jose, Calif.

H2O.ai will offer its machine learning algorithms in a newly minted GPU-edition and its Deep Water product on Nvidia GPUs. In addition, H2O.ai’s platform will now be optimized for the Nvidia’s DGX-1 AI processor.

Enterprises can use this end-to-end solution to operate on large data sets, iterate faster, deploy quickly, and gain real-time insights. Potential uses for this GPU combo include customer service, fraud prevention, financial advising, and health care personalization.

H2O.ai is also a founding member of the GPU Open Analytics initiative that aims to create an open framework for data science on GPUs. As part of the initiative, H2O.ai’s GPU edition machine learning algorithms are compatible with the GPU Data Frame, the open in-GPU-memory data frame. H2O.ai can read the data frame and run machine learning in the GPU memory directly.

“Microseconds are for machines. Automatic machine learning and deep learning have made it possible to exploit the sub second performance improvements from GPUs. It’s an exciting time at H2O.ai as we unveil our partnership with Nvidia,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and cofounder of H2O.ai, in a statement. “The combination of these GPUs with H2O’s state-of-the-art AI platform will provide enterprise companies with an end-to-end solution that’s fast, scalable and easy to use. Massive, complex datasets can now be processed at incredible speeds, which enables end users to receive real-time insights and make actionable decisions.”

In 2017, the number of companies using H2O.ai’s platform jumped to more than 9,100, with 83,000 total users — a nearly 50 percent increase year-over-year.